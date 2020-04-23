Home

Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Ida Bettles Notice
Bettles Ida
Passed away peacefully on
12th April 2020, aged 103.
A much loved wife to the late Stan,
mother to the late Tony
and the late Derek,
mother-in-law, Nan and Great Nan.
She will be dearly missed
and never forgotten.
A service to celebrate her life
will be held at a later date.
All enquiries please to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2020
