BEDFORD Peacefully on 27th January 2020
at her home in Rushden.
Irene aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of the late John.
A much loved mother of
Margaret , Anthony , Leslie, Mandy, Tina
and a dearly loved grandma
and great-grandma.
The funeral service will be held at
St. Mary's Church, Rushden on Wednesday 5th February at 11.00a.m. followed by an interment
at Rushden Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Marie Curie Cancer Care
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020