HARPER Passed away suddenly on
14th March, Irene aged 83 years.
Dearly loved Wife to John and much loved Mum to Andrew and Nicola.
Dear Grandma to Danny, Tony, Lawrence and Jasmin.
A family funeral service will take place at Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 24th March at 3.30pm.
No flowers please but donations
for Macmillan Cancer Support
may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering Northants NN15 6NX. Tel: 01536 485635.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020