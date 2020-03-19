Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Harper

Notice Condolences

Irene Harper Notice
HARPER Passed away suddenly on
14th March, Irene aged 83 years.
Dearly loved Wife to John and much loved Mum to Andrew and Nicola.
Dear Grandma to Danny, Tony, Lawrence and Jasmin.
A family funeral service will take place at Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 24th March at 3.30pm.
No flowers please but donations
for Macmillan Cancer Support
may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering Northants NN15 6NX. Tel: 01536 485635.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -