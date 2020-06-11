Home

PAYNE Passed away peacefully in hospital
on 5th June, Iris, aged 89 years.
Dearly loved Wife of Derek,
loving Mum to Margaret,
Laurance and Ian and a much
loved Grandma and Great Grandma.
A private cremation service will take place on Thursday 18th June
at 1:30pm, family flowers only but donations in Iris's memory for the
Air Ambulance or RNLI
may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants NN15 6NX. Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 11, 2020
