Isabel Wright Notice
WRIGHT Isabel On 19th June 2020, aged 85, dearest wife of Jim for nearly 65 years and loving mother of the late Alistair and the late Gordon, died peacefully at home. Private Cremation, to be followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life at Great Easton Parish Church at a later date. Donations in her memory for the Cystic Fibrosis Fund may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 25, 2020
