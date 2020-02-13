Home

Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
13:00
Parish Church of St. Mary the Virgin
Burton Latimer
Ivan Cox Notice
COX Passed away on 6th February,
Ivan, aged 88 years, of Burton Latimer.
Beloved Husband of Sarah.
A loving Dad, Granddad and Brother,
he will be sadly missed
by all of the family.
Funeral Service to take place at
the Parish Church of St. Mary
the Virgin, Burton Latimer
on Tuesday 3rd March at 1pm.
Family flowers only please
but, if desired, donations for
CLIC SARGENT may be sent c/o

Jack Warwick Family
Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020
