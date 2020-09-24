|
|
|
Lloyd Ivor Donald Suddenly passed
away peacefully after
a short illness at
Northampton General Hospital on
13th September 2020, aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of Megan,
loving Dad of David and Selwyn,
Claire and Jane (Daughters-in-law) and much-loved Grandad to Gary, Adam, Ashley, Risa, Beth, Shane, Harriet, Lisa and to all his Great-Grandchildren.
A private family cremation
will take place.
Family flowers only please
but donations can be made to Northamptonshire Health Charity
online via the website.
www.chambersandbrighty.co.uk
All further enquiries to
Chambers and Brighty
Funeral Directors, Buckwell End, Wellingborough, NN8 4LR.
Tel 01933 222707
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 24, 2020