DUNCAN Jack Jack of Corby passed away peacefully on 7th December 2019, aged 83 years.
Beloved Dad, Grandad, Great Grandad, Brother, Uncle and friend.
He will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will be held at Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 10th January 2020 at 1:30pm in The Albert Munn Chapel.
Donations to Marie Curie, who provided support to
Jack in his final months, would be
appreciated rather than flowers.
Further enquiries please to
Phillips Funeral Service, Old Cemetery Chapel, Corby Northants, NN17 2AE
01536 200266
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020