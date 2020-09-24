|
|
|
BOATH Suddenly at home
on Saturday 5th
September 2020,
James, aged 55 years.
Beloved husband of Tina,
much loved Dad of Liam,
Rebecca and Samuel,
Father-in-law of Liam and Grandad
to Lilly-Mai, Lois, Ella and Evelyn.
James will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
A Requiem Mass will be held for
James at Our Lady of Walsingham Church, Occupation Road, Corby
on Wednesday 30th September 2020 at 10 am, followed by interment
at Shire Lodge Cemetery.
Family members only
at the church please.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road,
Corby, NN17 2DE
Tel: 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 24, 2020