A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
14:00
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
James Carter Notice
CARTER It is with great sadness that
we announce the passing of
James Warren Carter "Jim" of
Rushden on 19th July 2020, aged 86.
Much loved and missed by his wife Glenys and all the family, Julia, Iv, Declan and Ethan, Jonathan,
Bernie, Joseph and Samuel, Sarah,
Shannon and Francesca. X
Funeral Service to be held at
The Asher Suite, Abbotts
Funeral Directors, Rushden on
Thursday 30th July at 2.00pm.
Due to Covid restrictions, service
open to close members of family
only but anyone wishing to say
goodbye are welcome to
congregate outside the chapel.
All enquiries to A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 23, 2020
