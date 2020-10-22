Home

Notice Condolences

James Mackintosh Notice
Mackintosh James Colin On 6th October 2020,
peacefully at Northampton General Hospital, Colin, aged 87 years.
Loving Uncle of Ian, Helen and Wendy. He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Midland Care Home, Wellingborough for the care and support given.
Colin's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 28th October.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired are being received by the family for Dementia UK.
All further enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD. Tel. 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2020
