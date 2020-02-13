Home

A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
13:00
St. Marys Church
Finedon
ROCHESTER Peacefully on 31st January 2020.
James (Jim) aged 87 years of Finedon.
Much loved Husband of Jean.
Loving Dad of Claire and the late Jane. Cherished Grampy of Tim,
Billy-James, Emily and Joseph.
The funeral service will be held at
St. Marys Church, Finedon on
Thursday 20th February at 1.00 p.m.
followed by a committal at
Kettering Crematorium .
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons , Bedford Road,
Rushden NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020
