Jane Attwood

Jane Attwood Notice
Attwood Jane
7th May 1940 - 21st February 2020. Dearly loved Wife of Cliff,
Mother of Russell, Stuart,
Helen and Keith.
Nanny to her nine grandchildren Sister of Maureen, John, Gordon,
Hazel, Mary and Ann.
Service of Thanksgiving at
Carey Memorial Baptist Church on Thursday 5th March at 2.30pm, followed by cremation at
Kettering Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
but if desired donations in memory
of Jane may be left in the collection box or sent to:
Jack Warwick
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020
