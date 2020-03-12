|
|
|
Attwood Jane Cliff, Russell, Stuart, Helen and Keith and all their families would like to express their appreciation for all the many cards and letters of sympathy and support received on their loss.
Also to Revd Peter Strong and all at Carey Baptist Church for such a lovely service. Also to Peter Smeathers and staff of Jack Warwick Funeral Service for their help and guidance at this difficult time. We especially are
grateful for the many donations
given in memory of Jane to Oxfam
and Carey Church.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020