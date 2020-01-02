|
|
|
BURWELL Jane Passed away peacefully at home
with her family by her side,
on the 26th December 2019
in her eightieth year.
The beloved and loving wife of Ted, sister to John, mother of Jonathan, Andrew and Christopher, grandmother of Hannah and Katie.
Formerly a teacher at
Rockingham Road School for Girls
and Bishop Stopford School.
The funeral service will be held
at St. Andrew's Church,
Kettering on 15th January 2020
at 12 noon. The family have requested dark colours need not be worn.
Family flowers only:
donations in lieu of flowers to
'The Twinkling Stars Appeal' at Kettering General Hospital via:
Jack Warwick Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering. Dearly loved and sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020