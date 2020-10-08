Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Curran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Curran

Notice Condolences

Jane Curran Notice
Curran On September 30th, peacefully at Kettering General Hospital, Jane passed away aged 71 years.
Beloved mother of Paul, much loved Nana of Laura, Chris and Lucas and great grandmother to Jack.
She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
Jane's funeral service will be held at Shire Lodge Cemetery on Tuesday 13th October at 12.00pm.
All flowers and further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby, 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -