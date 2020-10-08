|
|
|
Curran On September 30th, peacefully at Kettering General Hospital, Jane passed away aged 71 years.
Beloved mother of Paul, much loved Nana of Laura, Chris and Lucas and great grandmother to Jack.
She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
Jane's funeral service will be held at Shire Lodge Cemetery on Tuesday 13th October at 12.00pm.
All flowers and further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby, 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2020