FOGGIN
(BRIGHT) Jane Passed away peacefully
on 20th December 2019
aged 73 years.
Much loved wife of Christopher,
loving mum of Carole and Clare,
step mum of Antony and
dear grandma Jane
to all her grandchildren.
Jane previously worked at
The Ritz, Desborough and
Four Season Day Centre, Kettering.
Funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel
of Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 16th January at 2pm.
No flowers by request,
but if desired, donations for
NANNA Animal Rescue
and CLIC Sargent
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020