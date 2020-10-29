|
|
|
ROSE Jane Marie Passed away peacefully at home in the presence of her family on the evening
of the 23rd October 2020.
Beloved wife of Chris,
loving mum of James and Hannah
and much loved sister of Janice.
Adored friend to many.
She will be so sorely missed but the love she inspired will be treasured in our thoughts and hearts forever.
Funeral service to be held at
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Wednesday 4th November at 10.00am. Family only at this time.
Family flowers only.
Donations and dedications in memory of Jane for Cransley Hospice and
Victim Support may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 29, 2020