WATERFIELD Jane Sandra Passed away peacefully in Northampton General Hospital on 24th September 2020, aged 74 years after a short illness. Beloved wife of Terry Waterfield and sister-in-law to Vicki. A private service will be held for family and close friends. Family flowers only. Donations for Cancer Research UK may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2020