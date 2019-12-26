Home

Janet Barnett Notice
BARNETT Peacefully on 14th December 2019
at Five Gables Nursing Home,
Janet aged 86 years, of Ringstead.
Beloved wife of the late John.
Loving mum of Marilyn and Lisa,
mother-in-law of Terry and Sean.
Dearest Nan of Tom.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Ringstead Shared Chapel on
Monday 13th January at 1.00pm followed by burial at
Ringstead Cemetery.
Floral tributes may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 26, 2019
