|
|
|
BOSWELL Peacefully at Kettering General Hospital on
7th September 2020,
Janet Rose aged 85 years.
Loving wife of Maurice.
She will be sadly missed by all.
The family would like to thank everybody for the cards and best wishes received in the loss of Janet. The funeral service will take place
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 24th September at 11.00am. Family flowers only please but donations to Marie Curie Cancer Care may be made on-line via the website www.chambersandbrighty.co.uk
All further enquiries please to Chambers and Brighty Funeral Directors, Buckwell End, Wellingborough, NN8 4LR.
Tel 01933 222707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2020