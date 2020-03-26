|
CHAMBERS Passed away peacefully at Northampton General Hospital on Thursday 19th March,
Janet Patricia aged 61 years.
Dear Partner to Graham.
Loving Mum to Shaun and Michael,
dear Nan to Jordan,
Leah, Ciara and Daisy.
Due to current circumstances, a private funeral service will take place on Wednesday 1st April at Kettering Crematorium. Donations in memory of Janet for Macmillan Cancer Support and all enquiries may be directed to: Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants NN15 6NX. Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2020