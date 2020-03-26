|
|
|
GARRETT Janet Passed away peacefully at
Kettering General Hospital on
17th March 2020, aged 78 years.
Much loved wife of David,
loving mum of Mark and Denise,
Stephen and Sharon,
Lyndsey and Barry,
dear nan of Lauren, Bryce and Zoe,
Liam, Kai, Rhianne, Jayden,
Keelyn and great nanny of Sommer.
Sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Private funeral service to be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 27th March at 12.30pm.
A memorial service will
take place later in the year.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for
the Maternity Unit of
Kettering General Hospital,
where Janet worked for 25 years,
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2020