|
|
|
Knighton (nee Boyle)
Janet Passed away peacefully
at home on
22nd July 2020, aged 73 years.
Much loved wife of Joe
and a loving sister,
sister-in-law and aunty.
Private family funeral service
to be held at the
Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 31st July at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for
Parkinson's UK (local branch)
may be given online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering., Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 30, 2020