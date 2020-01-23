Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Nice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Nice

Notice Condolences

Janet Nice Notice
NICE Janet Passed away peacefully at Kettering General Hospital on Friday
10th January 2020, aged 83 years.
Beloved Wife of David,
mother of Hilary and Philip and
devoted grandmother.
The funeral service will be held at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on Monday 3rd February at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please donations
if desired for Crazy Hats Breast Cancer Appeal (Rushden Inner Wheels
chosen charity) may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons, Bedford Road,
Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -