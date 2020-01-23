|
NICE Janet Passed away peacefully at Kettering General Hospital on Friday
10th January 2020, aged 83 years.
Beloved Wife of David,
mother of Hilary and Philip and
devoted grandmother.
The funeral service will be held at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on Monday 3rd February at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please donations
if desired for Crazy Hats Breast Cancer Appeal (Rushden Inner Wheels
chosen charity) may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons, Bedford Road,
Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020