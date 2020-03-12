|
|
|
Ward On February 20th 2020, peacefully at Kettering General Hospital with her family.
Janet, much loved wife of Ken,
Mother to Mark, Nick, Raymond and Angela. Mother-in-law to Rebecca and Joanne, loving Gran to Louise, Jessica, Daniel, Nathan, Matthew, Thomas, Chloe, Emilee, Katie and Lucy,
Great Gran to Lottie.
She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Janet's funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Friday
20th March at 12:00pm.
Family flowers only by request or donations if desired to
Lakelands Day Care Hospice.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby.
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020