|
|
|
STOKES (née Flowers)
Janette Passed away peacefully on 21st December. Loving Wife to John and Mum to Sarah and James. Nan to Aidan, Dermot, Imogen, Niamh and Laura.
The funeral service will take place at
St Edward's Catholic Church, Kettering on Friday 17th January at 10.30am followed by burial at Rothwell Road Cemetery. Family flowers only please but donations for Dementia charities (cheques made payable to Jack Warwick Funeral Service) may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Independent Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020