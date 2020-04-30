|
SMUKULIS Janina (Nina) Sadly passed away on 6th April 2020 at Kettering General Hospital,
aged 83 years.
Wife of the late Janis, much loved mum to Aivar and Anita and Granny to Aoife, Jared, Adam and Samuel.
Mother-in-law to Kerry.
A private funeral took place on Wednesday 22nd April.
Aivar and Anita would like to give special thanks to Sylvia, Glenmoor Nursing Home and all the amazing NHS staff at Kettering General Hospital.
Donations, if desired, in memory of Nina to go to "Tom's 100th Birthday Walk for the NHS" https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tomswalkforthenhs
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road,Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020