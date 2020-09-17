|
|
|
CHIRNSIDE Peacefully on
9th September 2020
at Avenue House, Rushden,
after an illness bravely borne,
Jean aged 75 years.
Much loved Wife of Stuart.
Loving Mum of
Sonia, Neil and Caroline.
Dearest Nanna of Calum, Craig,
Freya, Heather and Chloe.
The Funeral Service will take place at
Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Friday
18th September at 4.00pm.
Family Flowers only please,
donations for Brain Tumour Charity
and Macmillan Cancer Support
may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2020