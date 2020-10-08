|
Falkowski Peacefully on 4th October 2020,
Jean aged 90 years
of Princess Way, Wellingborough.
Beloved Wife of the late Jozef.
Now reunited.
Much loved Mum and Nanny.
A private funeral service will be held at St Edmund Campion Roman Catholic Church, Wellingborough on
Monday 2nd November at
11.00 a.m. followed by a burial at
Doddington Road, Cemetery.
Flowers or donations for
Dementia UK may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons , Bedford Road,
Rushden NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2020