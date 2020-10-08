Home

A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Jean Falkowski Notice
Falkowski Peacefully on 4th October 2020,
Jean aged 90 years
of Princess Way, Wellingborough.
Beloved Wife of the late Jozef.
Now reunited.
Much loved Mum and Nanny.
A private funeral service will be held at St Edmund Campion Roman Catholic Church, Wellingborough on
Monday 2nd November at
11.00 a.m. followed by a burial at
Doddington Road, Cemetery.
Flowers or donations for
Dementia UK may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons , Bedford Road,
Rushden NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2020
