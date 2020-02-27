|
|
|
Laughton Jean Died peacefully on
Friday 7th February 2020.
Devoted wife of the late Geoffrey,
loving mum of Gary and Neil,
mother in law of Jeannette, Jeanette and Linda, treasured grandmother of Ross, Ryan, James, Matthew & Adam, great grandmother of Thomas, Benjamin, Samuel & Beau.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 9th March 2020 at 11:30 am
at Independent Wesleyan Church,
Alma Street Wellingborough,
followed by an interment
at Doddington Road Cemetery .
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired
to Dementia UK c/o
John Drage Funeral Directors,
60 Croyland Road,
Wellingborough
NN8 2AU.
01933 222492
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020