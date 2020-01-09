Home

Lee Jean Passed away peacefully in her sleep
on the 24th December 2019.
Much loved wife of Geoff,
loving mum of Tony and
the late Tracey,
grandmother of Leanne, Nicky,
Brodie and James and
a loving great grandmother and sister.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service to be held at the
Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 14th January at 12.30 p.m.
Followed by burial.
All flowers and enquiries please to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020
