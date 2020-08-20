Home

POWERED BY

Services
Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020
12:30
Albert Munn Chapel of Kettering Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean McDonnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean McDonnell

Notice Condolences

Jean McDonnell Notice
McDONNELL
(nee Riches)
Jean Passed away in hospital
on 12th August 2020,
aged 90 years.
Wife of the late Eddie,
mother of Jane and
the late Lindsey,
mother-in-law of
Gerald and Danny,
grandma of Simon, Thomas,
Lauren, Ruth and Joanne,
great grandma of Edward,
Zoey, Scarlett and Sienna.
Private funeral service to be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 26th August at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for
Cancer Research UK
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -