|
|
|
McDONNELL
(nee Riches)
Jean Passed away in hospital
on 12th August 2020,
aged 90 years.
Wife of the late Eddie,
mother of Jane and
the late Lindsey,
mother-in-law of
Gerald and Danny,
grandma of Simon, Thomas,
Lauren, Ruth and Joanne,
great grandma of Edward,
Zoey, Scarlett and Sienna.
Private funeral service to be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 26th August at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for
Cancer Research UK
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2020