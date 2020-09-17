Home

Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Notice

Jean Thompson Notice
THOMPSON Peacefully at The Yews, Burton Latimer
on 9th September, Jean aged 94 years.
Loving Mum to Jane
and the late Philip.
Mother-in-law to Tim and Denise.
Nan to Lucy, David, Daniel and Emma
and Great Nan to Rhys, Elsa,
Maggie and Vega.
She will be sadly missed by
her family and many friends.
Donations in Jean's memory for
St.Mary's Church, Burton Latimer
or The Air Ambulance Service
may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2020
