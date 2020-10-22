|
|
|
HENSHAW Jeremy Cavan Passed away peacefully at
Kettering General Hospital on
10th October aged 77 years.
Beloved Husband of Maureen,
much loved Dad of Sarah,
Anna-Marie and Jeremy.
Much loved Grandpa of
Livia, Max, Elyse, Daisy and Ben.
Father-in-law to Toni and Peter.
Thank you to all the staff on CCU Ward, Kettering General Hospital.
All enquiries to:
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northamptonshire, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2020