Jeremy Henshaw

Jeremy Henshaw Notice
HENSHAW Jeremy Cavan Passed away peacefully at
Kettering General Hospital on
10th October aged 77 years.
Beloved Husband of Maureen,
much loved Dad of Sarah,
Anna-Marie and Jeremy.
Much loved Grandpa of
Livia, Max, Elyse, Daisy and Ben.
Father-in-law to Toni and Peter.

Thank you to all the staff on CCU Ward, Kettering General Hospital.

All enquiries to:
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northamptonshire, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2020
