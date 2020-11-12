Home

JINKS (nee Shatford) On 27th October 2020
suddenly at home, Jill aged 65 years. Much loved sister of Chris, Pat, Alan, Jeff and the late Wendy.
She will be greatly missed by all her friends and family.
Jill's funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Friday 13th November at 2.00 p.m. All flowers and further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2020
