|
|
|
Osborn Jill Margaret On 22nd February
aged 69 years.
Much loved mother to Vicky & Clare, beloved partner to Robert
and Grandma to Skye & Cody.
Funeral service to be held at
Woodland Hall, Greenacres Colney, Watton Rd, Norwich NR4 7TY on Saturday 14th March at 12:30pm.
A return coach is being provided from
The Briars, 71 Brambleside, Kettering,
NN16 9BP leaving at 9.30am
for those who would like to
travel from Kettering.
To confirm a seat on the coach please email [email protected] or call 01603 528800.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for
Dementia UK may be sent c/o
Kevin Cobbold Funeral Services,
109 Cromer Road, Norwich, NR6 6XW.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020