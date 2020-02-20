Home

Notice Condolences

Jill Price Notice
PRICE Peacefully on 16th February 2020 at home surrounded by all her family.
Jill aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bim, together
again. Much loved mum and nan.
Jill will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on Monday 2nd March at 3.00p.m. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Marie Curie may be sent
to A. Abbott & Sons Bedford Road, Rushden NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020
