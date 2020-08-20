Home

COLLINS Jim (Northants Photographic)
Passed away peacefully at home in Wellingborough on
Saturday 8 th August, 2020.
In the presence of his family.
Beloved husband of Carol,
loving dad to Amanda, Stephen,
son-in-law Danny and
father figure to Shanette.
Cherished Grandad to
Claudina and Maisie.
Until we meet again, safe journey.
The funeral service will take place at 2.00pm on Thursday 27 th August
at Nene Valley Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations to Dr Andre
c/o Albany House Medical Centre,
Queen Street, Wellingborough.
For further details contact:
John Drage Funeral Directors,
60 Croyland Road,
Wellingborough NN8 2AU
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2020
