Jim Lynch

Jim Lynch Notice
Lynch Jim Husband of the late
Shiela Lynch, sadly passed away on Friday 8th May 2020, aged 89.
His family count their blessings at being able to be with him at the end.
Deeply loved father of Ailsa and Stephen and much loved Grandad and Great Grandad to Gethyn, Rebecca, Emma and Dylan.
Anyone so minded is encouraged to make a donation to the Corby Lakeland's Hospice.
Please contact Co-op Funeralcare,
1 Darley Dale Road with any enquiries about funeral arrangements.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 14, 2020
