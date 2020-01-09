|
|
|
HARMON Passed away peacefully on
23rd December Jo, aged 92 years.
Dear Wife to Ted. Loving Mum to Wendy and Chris and Nan to Samantha,
Andrina, Kieran and Ryan.
The funeral service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Burton Latimer on Monday 13th January at 12noon
followed by burial in
Burton Latimer Cemetery.
Family flowers only
please but donations to
Cransley Hospice may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering Northants NN15 6NX. Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020