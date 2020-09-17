Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Bacon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Bacon

Notice Condolences

Joan Bacon Notice
BACON Passed away peacefully
on 1st September,
Joan Patricia aged 91 years.
Loving wife of the late Ken.
Dear Mother to Karen, Andrew,
Faith, Robert and the late Hilary.
Much loved Grandmother and
Great Grandmother, she will be
sadly missed by all of the family.
A private family funeral service
will take place.
Donations in Joan's memory for the Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o

Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -