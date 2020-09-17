|
|
|
BACON Passed away peacefully
on 1st September,
Joan Patricia aged 91 years.
Loving wife of the late Ken.
Dear Mother to Karen, Andrew,
Faith, Robert and the late Hilary.
Much loved Grandmother and
Great Grandmother, she will be
sadly missed by all of the family.
A private family funeral service
will take place.
Donations in Joan's memory for the Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2020