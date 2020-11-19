|
Buckby Joan Constance Sadly passed away at home in Rothwell on 9th November 2020 aged 95.
Beloved wife of the late Ray,
together again.
Dearly loved Mum of
Carol, Janet and Alan and
Mother-in-Law of Nigel and Margaret.
Loving Nan of all her 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren
and a dear sister.
Founder member of
Rothwell Manor Park Bowling Club.
Remembered as a "lovely lady"
by all who knew her.
She will be greatly missed by us all.
The Funeral Service will be held on Friday 27th November at 1.30pm.
Due to current restrictions,
only family to attend.
There will be a live webcast -
please visit Obitus.com and type in
username Hele4404 and
password 737462
No flowers - Donations if wished in memory of Joan to Cransley Hospice. Please visit the H.J. Phillips & Son website to donate via justgiving
in the Online Notices.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2020