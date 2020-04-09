|
CROSS Joan
(née Benson) On 20th March 2020, aged 72.
Peacefully at home after a long illness bravely borne.
Loving wife of Melvin,
much loved mum to Lisa and Cathy and mother in law to Jupe and Bilal. Devoted and adored nan to Abbie, Max, Francesca, Louis, Ashlea and Talha.
Sister to John, sister in law to Yvonne, Rosemary and the late David, Lin and the late Graham, Margaret and Richard. Auntie to all her nieces and nephews.
Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Watson of Spinney Brook Medical Centre for her loving care and kindness.
Funeral Service to be held at
Nene Valley Crematorium on Thursday 9th April at 5.00pm.
Unfortunately, due to present restrictions, only immediate family are permitted to attend in person.
Family flowers only.
Donations can be made to
Cancer Research UK in Joan's memory by visiting fundraiser.
cancerre-search.org/page/.joan-cross or via our link on facebook.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 9, 2020