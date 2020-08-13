Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Hayes

Notice Condolences

Joan Hayes Notice
HAYES (nee Lewis) Peacefully on 5th August 2020,
Joan Margaret
aged 86 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Derrick.
Loving Mother to Ian, Lee, Nigel,
Mark, Adrian and Ashley. Much loved Mother-in-law, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
A private funeral service to be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium
on Friday 14th August
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Dementia UK may be sent to:

Jack Warwick Family
Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -