|
|
|
HAYES (nee Lewis) Peacefully on 5th August 2020,
Joan Margaret
aged 86 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Derrick.
Loving Mother to Ian, Lee, Nigel,
Mark, Adrian and Ashley. Much loved Mother-in-law, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
A private funeral service to be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium
on Friday 14th August
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Dementia UK may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Family
Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2020