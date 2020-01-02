|
SUMPTER JOAN (JAN) from Broughton, passed peacefully away at her home on 19th December 2019, aged 98 years. Loving wife of the late Cyril, mum of Rob, Vonnie, Julie and the late Terry, mother-in-law of Gill, Pam, Adie and Chris, proud grandma, great grandma and great-great grandma. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Monday 6th January at 12 noon. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Marie Curie may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN - Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020