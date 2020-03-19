|
|
|
Wilbur Joan Ellen
(nee Gramshaw) Passed away peacefully on
9th March 2020 aged 98 years at Ashfield House Raunds,
formerly of Rushden.
Beloved wife of the late Bert.
Loving Mother to Stephen, Frederick, Stewart and Helen.
Granny to Alex, Ruth, Peter and Kieron,
and Great Granny to Ellie, Mia, Sam
and Ben.
Funeral to take place at Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Tuesday 24th March at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN8 4EJ.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020