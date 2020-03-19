Home

A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
13:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Joan Wilbur Notice
Wilbur Joan Ellen
(nee Gramshaw) Passed away peacefully on
9th March 2020 aged 98 years at Ashfield House Raunds,
formerly of Rushden.
Beloved wife of the late Bert.
Loving Mother to Stephen, Frederick, Stewart and Helen.
Granny to Alex, Ruth, Peter and Kieron,
and Great Granny to Ellie, Mia, Sam
and Ben.
Funeral to take place at Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Tuesday 24th March at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN8 4EJ.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020
